KRALENDIJK- The first majorette corps on Bonaire, Unity, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday.

During a festive get-together at Habitat, the initiators reflected on what the corps had achieved over the past year. Akeesha Cicilia explained the choice of the name and the values the corps represents.

Governor Reynold Oleana and Deputy Commissioner of Education Jolinda Craane were also present during the dinner that followed the official part.