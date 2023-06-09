Majorettes Bonaire pays a visit to Governor Oleana

KRALENDIJK – The majorette corps ‘Unity’, led by Cynthia Sno from the VMBO unit of the SGB, had an extensive conversation with Governor Nolly Oleana on Thursday.

Majorettes are relatively unknown on Bonaire but popular in places like Suriname and the United States. The corps on Bonaire now consists of approximately 30 young people.

The three majorettes, along with their instructors, provided an overview of the corps’ goals during their visit to Oleana. Oleana also gave some tips to the young ladies and expressed his satisfaction with the initiative. “It is important for the youth to be engaged in positive activities,” Oleana remarked.

Presentation

At the end of the visit, the governor was treated to a brief presentation by the young ladies with their batons.