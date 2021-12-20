Makana expects service to resume on Tuesday

- 20Shares
THE VALLEY/ORANJESTAD- The Makana Ferry Service expects to resume service between the islands on Tuesday, with the execution of a normal schedule.
According to a press release sent out by the Company on Monday morning, the backup vessle for the service, the MV Niki is currently undergoing yearly inspection. This is the reason why the Niki could not be deployed to service the route, while the Makana is out of service.
Blues & Blues CEO Captain Samuel Connor assured that the part which neede replacement was sources to be installed as soon as possible. “Technicians are on standby to make the necessary repairs”, according to Connor.
Well equiped
Connor also assured that the MV Makana was currently what he described as ‘the highest equipped’ ferry in the region, with a well qualified captain and crew. “We remain committed to passenger safety and quality service”, according to the press release.
