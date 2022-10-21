21 oktober 2022 10:52 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Latest news Saba St. Eustatius

Makana Ferry adds St. Kitts to Destination List

18

ORANJESTAD- The Makana Ferry, which operates a scheduled service between St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, will add St. Kitts to the list of destinations. Twice a week, the Makana will sail the route twice a day, with a morning and an afternoon connection.

A shipping route between St. Eustatius and nearby St. Kitts has always been a fervent wish on St. Eustatius and one that has been planned from the start. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works, especially because St. Kitts had a fairly restrictive admission policy.

Start

After the abolition of the entry restrictions, the Makana believes the time is ripe for further expansion of the service. The first trips between St. Eustatius and St. Kitts will be carried out on October 31, 2022. The sailing time between the two islands is 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Thank you for sharing

Also read

More news

Top vacancies

More vacancies

en English
nl Nederlandses Españolde Deutschfr Françaispt Portuguêszh-CN 简体中文en English