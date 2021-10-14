Makana Ferry will connect Saba & Statia to St. Maarten and St. Kitts













ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- After winning the tender for inter-island maritime connectivity for Saba & Statia service will soon start on the M/V Makana. The start of the service is scheduled for November 1, 2022.

Makana is a 72’ Sabre catamaran fast ferry, capable of carrying 150 passengers across two decks: a main lower deck, an upper open sun deck, and an upper business class area. Both decks are air conditioned and outfitted with two heads as well as a bar.

According to the Operator, The Makana will provide ample luggage and cargo functionality and cruise comfortably at an operational speed of 23knots with maximum speed of 31knots. The trips will vary between 45 minutes Saba to Statia, 75 minutes Saba to St. Maarten, and 85 minutes Statia to St. Maarten. Due to COVID restrictions in St. Kitts this route is delayed.

Home base

According to Blues & Blues, The Makana will be stationed in Statia or Saba, and residents are encouraged to apply for vacant positions as crewmembers.

Samuel Connor stated; “We are a family business and strongly believe that we can contribute to the social and economic development of the Islands via interisland maritime connectivity including St. Barth, Anguilla and Nevis”.

The Company will soon provide a schedule for the planned service.