ORANJESTAD- On Thursday, August 10th, a 32-year-old man with initials R.A.T. was arrested at Hubert Berkel’s Drive on St. Eustatius for threat of violence, assault, attempted homicide, vandalism and violation of the BES Weapons Act.

The suspect had assaulted and threatened a woman in which there was also material destruction. Two guns with munition were also confiscated for further investigation.