Saba
Man on Saba arrested for assault with weapon
06-05-2024 - 0 minuten leestijd
THE BOTTOM – On Tuesday, the 30th of April, around 6:15 AM, a 31-year-old man with initials I.D.R. was arrested on Captain Mathew Levenstone Street on Saba for assault with a weapon.
The suspect was involved in a brawl during the overnight hours of Saturday, the 27th of April. According to a police spokeswoman, investigations in the case are ongoing.
