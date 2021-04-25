Mandatory Lockdown Aguilla after several Covid-infections













Thanks to strict measures and a very limited entry policy, Anguilla has been able to stay mostly Covid-free during the Pandemic. Photo: Anguilla Tourism Board.

The Valley, Anguilla- The island of Anguilla has ordered a 14-day lockdown for the island, after several people tested positive for Covid-19.

The ports of the island, which has managed to stay Covid-19 free most of the time, have in the meantime been closed to all incoming passengers. Outgoing movements are however still permitted.







According to Tourism Director, Stacey Liburd, Anguilla maintains its commitment to setting the highest standard for protecting the health and safety of the local community and visitors.

Visitors can visit Anguilla’s website at www.beatcovid19.ai to stay up to date of the latest measures and the current situation. Noteworthy is to mention that most residents on the island have already been vaccinated against Covid-19.