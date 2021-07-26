- 6Shares
Kralendijk- ‘Mangrove Maniacs’ is celebrating International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem this year by planting 200 red mangroves along the South coast of Bonaire.
The mangroves will help to expand the natural mangroves in the area. Mangroves provide critical habitats, coastal protection and mitigation against the negative effects of climate change for future generations.
EU Best
This was also the perfect kick-off event for Mangrove Maniacs’ new EU Best 2.0 initiative. The project has been selected to contribute to a larger effort to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable use of ecosystem services, including an ecosystem-based approach to climate change adaptation and mitigation, in the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).
Also read:
- Woman Arrested at Statia’s Airport for Cannabis Cupcakes
- ‘Mangrove Maniacs’ plant 200 Red Mangroves along Bonaire Coastline
- Prevent flooding
- Vacature Directeur Bedrijfsvoering & Klantenservice Sint Eustatius
- Nature Foundation Participates in New Initiative to Reduce Ocean Litter
- Bonaire back to zero new Covid-cases on Monday
- Total Covid-19 cases Bonaire unchanged on Sunday
- Coastguards picks up swimmer at Slagbaai after accident
- How Bonaire became the Region’s Vaccination Champion
- PCN achieved Growth in Capital and Participants during the year 2020
- Covid-19 figures seem under control in Bonaire
- Vacature Statutair Directeur Bonaire
- Rental Car rolls over close to Pink Beach
- Also want to become a foster parent?
- Single new infection on Friday