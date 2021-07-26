‘Mangrove Maniacs’ plant 200 Red Mangroves along Bonaire Coastline













The volunteers from Mangrove Maniacs during the planing of the young mangroves. Photo: Mangrove Maniacs.

Kralendijk- ‘Mangrove Maniacs’ is celebrating International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem this year by planting 200 red mangroves along the South coast of Bonaire.

The mangroves will help to expand the natural mangroves in the area. Mangroves provide critical habitats, coastal protection and mitigation against the negative effects of climate change for future generations.

EU Best

This was also the perfect kick-off event for Mangrove Maniacs’ new EU Best 2.0 initiative. The project has been selected to contribute to a larger effort to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainable use of ecosystem services, including an ecosystem-based approach to climate change adaptation and mitigation, in the Overseas Countries and Territories (OCTs).