Many complaints again from travelers about Online Health Declaration Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- Although the online health statement for travellers departing for Bonaire more often falters, Monday was a bad day with many complaints.

Airlines received dozens of messages from travellers who were unable to complete the form. “I have filled in the form ten times now, but it goes wrong every time,” writes another traveller in the Facebook group Bonaire Durftevrage (Dare to Ask). “Who has a tip?”.

Many travellers report feeling a sense of panic because the confirmation email does not come, in or the form cannot be sent. Many keep getting the message “Try Again”. Filling in on other devices or a different browser also does not help.

Deaf

The only one that seems to be deaf to the cries of help from the travellers is the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) itself, which makes no mention of the hitches and offers travellers no advice on how to solve the problem or circumvent it.

There are known cases of travellers, especially from the Netherlands, who have been refused boarding their flight, because they cannot show a confirmation email from the Public Entity.