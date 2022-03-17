Many events this year on Bonaire 

KRALENDIJK – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is organizing several events this year starting from April through December, according to the 2022 event calendar.

The popular Taste of Bonaire event will take place on June 11 with the theme of culture, July 2 with the theme of talents, August 6 with the theme of recycling and September 24 with the theme of tourism week. The end-of-year event ‘Bonaire Christmas Shopping Night’ will take place on 17 December.

New events

TCB also introduced three new events this year, including ‘Bario Festival’ which will take place in the different districts of Bonaire. The idea behind this event is to bring the tourist more into the neighborhoods, where the residents are given the opportunity to show their talents and creativity and to provide more income for our residents and our neighborhoods.

Neighborhood platforms

The neighborhood platforms of each neighborhood will organize these events, in cooperation with the tourist office. Antriol is on 2 April, Nikiboko on 28 May, Tera Kòrá on 30 July and Nort’i Saliña on 10 December. The second new event will take place at the Flamingo International Airport, where arriving passengers will be welcomed with music from ‘Ka’i orgel’.

Bonaire has a new ‘high end’ annual event for rum lovers and travelers; the Bonaire Rum Week

Rum Week

Bonaire Rum Week is scheduled for 14 to 17 June 2022 with a series of events that will give visitors and locals the chance to taste some of the Caribbean region’s best rums and enjoy Bonaire’s culinary culture.

TCB further announces that this year the TCB & Friends Culture Group will participate in the Simadan of Rincon on 30 April 2022 and in Kralendijk on 1 May 2022.