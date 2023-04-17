Many fines issued for driving without valid insurance

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, April 15th, a planned traffic control was held on Kaya Nikiboko Zuid in connection with traffic safety. During this check, a total of 68 vehicles were inspected and 30 fines were issued.

The fines were for the following:

17 for driving without valid insurance

6 for driving without a valid driver’s license

1 for driving without a helmet

6 for driving without a seat belt

The KPCN wants to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order. It is also strongly advised to follow traffic rules, which contributes to safe traffic on the island.

If you don’t follow the rules, you may be fined. The amount of a fine for the above violations varies between $30 and $225.”

