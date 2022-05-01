Many in Colombia not happy with Avianca’s take-over of competitor Viva Air

BOGOTA- In Colombia, many travellers have reacted with disappointment to the news that low-cost carrier Viva Air is being taken over by the holding company that also owns the shares of Avianca, the oldest airline in the world after KLM.

In the ten years since Viva Air’s inception, which offered stiff competition to Avianca, ticket prices on some routes have fallen by as much as 40 percent. Many fear that now that Avianca has indirectly taken over Viva Air, prices will once again go up.

According to a joint press release from Avianca and Viva Air, both brands will continue to exist and will operate side by side in the market, each in its own segment.

Curacao and Aruba

Viva Air recently requested permission to start flights to Aruba and Curaçao. After the de-facto takeover by Avianca, the question is whether the flights of Viva Air will continue. According to planning, Viva started direct flights between the city of Medellín and the Argentine capital Buenos Aires in June this year.