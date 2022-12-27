Many in shock after second fatal bicycle accident Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire has reacted with shock to the tragic death of a second cyclist due to a traffic accident in barely 10 days.

The accident happened on the Kaya Korona around 6am when a cyclist was hit by a 32-year-old driver E.M.T. who did not consider it necessary to stop after the serious accident. The driver was arrested later that day by the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN).

KPCN has not yet made any further announcements about the incident, but the force is said to be still investigating the matter. With the latest accident, Bonaire so far has registered 3 road fatalities in 2022.