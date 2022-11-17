17 november 2022 17:31 pm

Many Statians visit Coastguard ships in harbor

Visitors got an extensive explanation about the ship’s features. Photo: ABC Online Media

ORANJESTAD- Many Statians on Wednesday made use of the opportunity to visit the Coast Guard Cutter and Metal sharks in the harbor during the Coastguard’s Open Day.

Visitors got an extensive tour on the Cutter and also an explanation of the ships features and use. Interest parties also got an presentation of onboard weaponry, which is used to shop suspect vessels on the open sea. 

Coast guard personnel of the Cutter, normally station in St. Maarten, took all their time to answer questions. Visitors also got a small gym bag, water bottle, pens and even sunglasses. 

