Mardi Gras pays first visit to Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- One of the newest ships of Carnival Cruise Lines, the Mardi Gras, docked at Bonaire’s port for the first time on Wednesday.

Notably, the ship is fully powered by energy generated from Liquid Natural Gas (LNG). Operating under the name Mardi Gras, the ship is led by Captain Guiseppe Giusa and accommodates approximately 6,154 guests and around 1,600 crew members.

Commissioner Craane delivered the traditional welcome speech, presented the Bonairean flag, and explained its significance. On behalf of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Elesier Angel presented the Bonaire book showcasing the Bonaire Marine Park. Byron Tromp from Armada Port Agency handed over a book featuring local art.