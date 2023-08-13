13 augustus 2023 11:36 am

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Economy Latest news

Mardi Gras pays first visit to Bonaire

395

The Mardi Gras has nearly 8000 people on board. Photo: ABC Online Media.

KRALENDIJK- One of the newest ships of Carnival Cruise Lines, the Mardi Gras, docked at Bonaire’s port for the first time on Wednesday. 

Notably, the ship is fully powered by energy generated from Liquid Natural Gas (LNG). Operating under the name Mardi Gras, the ship is led by Captain Guiseppe Giusa and accommodates approximately 6,154 guests and around 1,600 crew members. 

Commissioner Craane delivered the traditional welcome speech, presented the Bonairean flag, and explained its significance. On behalf of Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB), Elesier Angel presented the Bonaire book showcasing the Bonaire Marine Park. Byron Tromp from Armada Port Agency handed over a book featuring local art.

Also read

More news

Receive the news daily in your inbox:

Top vacancies

More vacancies

News from Saba

More news from Saba

News from St. Eustatius

More news from St. Eustatius