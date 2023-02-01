Marechaussee denied entry to 115 visitors arriving in the BES islands in the year 2022

KRALENDIJK – The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Kmar), which is responsible for border control on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, denied access a total of 115 arriving travelers in the year 2022.

This is almost double the number of unadmitted persons during the previous year. In the year 2022 68 people were refused entry.

“It is checked whether visitors come to the Caribbean Netherlands for a legitimate purpose, or whether there is a risk that people will end up in illegal work or crime,” explains Kmar in a press release.

The increase in the number of unauthorized visitors is more or less in line with the general growth in arriving travellers.

Requirements

In addition to refusing access, the Kmar can also impose additional conditions on arriving visitors. “The KMar checks whether people have sufficient financial means to provide for their own maintenance during their stay. If someone cannot prove this, conditions can be attached to the admission, such as a duty to report to the aliens supervision of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN)”.

According to the Kmar’s figures, in 2022 a total of 256 persons were admitted under special conditions. There were also more than the 121 people who were admitted in 2021 under special conditions.

