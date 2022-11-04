Marechaussee frequently visible on the roads for training purposes between 4 and 18th of November

KRALENDIJK – Between Friday the 4th to Friday the 18th of November, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (Koninklijke Marechaussee, KMar) can often be seen on Bonaire’s public roads in connection with a driving proficiency training. During this training period, optical and sound signals will be used regularly.

Under the supervision of a certified instructor from Defence’s Education and Training Centre Driving (Opleidings- en Trainingscentrum Rijden, OTCRIJ), KMar employees are trained and assessed on how to move quickly and, above all, safely to an (emergency) call. The training will take place on weekdays, between 8 am and 5 pm. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee requests residents and road users of Bonaire to be aware of the training and respond to emergency signals as usual.