Marechaussee to become stricter with visitors overstaying their welcome in BES

As of 15th of July 2023, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee will monitor illegal residence on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius more strictly during exit checks.

The immigration chain of the Caribbean Netherlands, consisting of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, Immigration & Naturalization Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN), Social Affairs & Employment Caribbean Netherlands (SZW CN) and the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN) have noted for some time that there has been an increase of illegal residence in the Caribbean Netherlands.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), which is charged with the border control task in the Caribbean Netherlands (according to the BES Security Act through the BES Admission and Expulsion Act), as of July 15th, 2023 will monitor the correct legal terms of residence of both foreign nationals and Dutch citizens more strictly. A fine was already imposed if the residence period was exceeded.

Fine

As of 15th of July 2023, if the free period is exceeded, the KMar can, in addition to this fine, also submit a proposal for a “declaration of undesirability” to the IND CN. The foreign national or Dutch citizen can be declared undesirable for the Caribbean Netherlands for an indefinite period of time. The KMar will then refuse entry to the foreign national or Dutch citizen upon re-entry.

More information on the subject: “residence” can be found on the website of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland: www.rijksdienstcn.com.