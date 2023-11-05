5 november 2023 19:23 pm

Margareth Craneveldt new head of the communication at Bonaire Government

Margareth Craneveldt is set to assume the role of Head of the Communication Department at the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB) on January 8, 2024.

With extensive experience in sales, marketing, and PR, including her previous work at the Curaçao Football Federation (F.F.K.), Craneveldt is seen as the right person by OLB to work on enhancing both internal and external communication. 

Special focus areas will include transparency and citizen participation. OLB says they eagerly anticipate the strengthening of its communication team with Craneveldt’s arrival.

