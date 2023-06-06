Market consultation daytime activities Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands | Advertisement

On behalf of the Minister of Justice and Security, the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) executes custodial sentences and measures that have been imposed by the courts. JICN wants to use the Ban pa Kambio (Let’s go for change) re-integration project to offer detainees the opportunity to develop themselves via worthwhile daytime activities. This will improve the likelihood of a publicly acceptable way of life after their period of detention.

In order to offer these daytime activities, JICN is looking for people who are interested in offering the following lessons:

–upholstery & sewing lessons; – yoga;

– clay/candle making/soap making; – plant care;

– hair care;

– music lessons/ brass band; – beauty specialist;

– mechanic;

– creativity and art;

– welding.

JICN would like to wholeheartedly invite interested persons to take part in the market consultation. You can register by sending an e-mail to aanbesteding@rijksdienstcn.com before Thursday, the 8 th of June 2023, with ‘Registration market consultation about daytime activities at JICN’ in the subject line.

More information can be found at www.rijksdienstcn.com/over-de-rijksdienst-caribisch- nederland/aanbesteden.

