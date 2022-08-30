Marylou Felida joins MPB party

KRALENDIJK- HR-professional Marylou Felida will join the active politics of Bonaire by means of her affiliation with the MPB party of political leader Elvis Tjin Asjoe.

According to a press release from the party, Felida is currently undergoing a training program to be on the electoral list for the party, for the elections which are held on March 15, 2023.

Felida was born to a Bonairean father and a Curaçao-born mother. Felida has been working for some time now as a personnel consultant at the Fundashon Mariadal. Before that, the brand new politician gained 16 years of experience in personnel work at the St. Elizabeth hospital on Curaçao.

In addition to her work, Felida is involved in various jobs as a volunteer. That is also Felida’s biggest motivation to enter the political arena. “I would like to contribute to society and on a larger scale than I do now”. Based on the party program, Felida is confident that the MPB is the right party for her.