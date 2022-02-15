Mass of Saharan dust to affect the Caribbean 

- 39Shares
KRALENDIJK – A light to moderate mass of Saharan dust is about to reach the ABC islands by Tuesday afternoon. It may lead to somewhat hazy conditions such as whitish skies and less visibility.
This mass of Saharan dust is forecast to stay over the region till Friday midday. People with allergies and respiratory problems are advised to take this into account as the amount of dust will be enough to potentially cause some issues.
More wind
It will also be windier than normal on Wednesday and Thursday as the extension of a large high pressure system north of the Caribbean will strengthen the trade winds over the local region, also pushing the Saharan dust further into the Caribbean.
