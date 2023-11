Boots will be erected on the street in anticipation of Saba Day celebrations. Photo: Government of Saba

THE BOTTOM- On Thursday, November 30, 2023, The Matthew Levenstone Street will be closed from 6PM until 12AM

The closure is required for the setup of the Saba Day Booths. This is necessary to accommodate the festivities and ensure a safe and enjoyable event for everyone attending.

Saba Government thanks residents for their understanding in the matter.