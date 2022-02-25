Mavo and havo students present ‘profile paper’

- 2Shares
KRALENDIJK – Last night, the junior and senior high students of Liseo Boneriano presented their profile paper, consisting of a research project with a self-chosen theme.
Commissioner Hennyson Thielman also attended the event and said he was very impressed. He loved seeing how the students answered questions from the audience. They did this in a good way. Thielman is in favor of such activities on the island and hopes they will take place more often.
