Mavo and havo students present ‘profile paper’

KRALENDIJK – Last night, the junior and senior high students of Liseo Boneriano presented their profile paper, consisting of a research project with a self-chosen theme. 

Commissioner Hennyson Thielman also attended the event and said he was very impressed. He loved seeing how the students answered questions from the audience. They did this in a good way. Thielman is in favor of such activities on the island and hopes they will take place more often.

