Maximum price of imported eggs finally established at higher level on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – The prices for imported eggs are finally allowed to go up by the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB). The previous maximum price dated back to 2017 and was completely overtaken by reality.

The island has been plagued for weeks by an acute shortage of eggs. Insofar as supermarkets have already been supplied, eggs are usually completely sold out again within one to one and a half hours.

The low sales price, however, made imports an issue that supermarket owners increasingly focused on. While the new maximum price is likely still below cost, the amount retailers will have to shell out for each box is now significantly less.

A box of imported eggs of 730 grams or more can now cost 3 dollars and 46 cents in the store. With the holidays approaching, it is to be hoped that supermarkets will now buy more eggs from abroad to somewhat reduce the acute shortage of eggs.

Local

The maximum price for imported eggs is mainly intended to protect local producers, who currently seem unable to meet demand. Bonaire.nu has asked questions about this to Punta Blanco chicken farm, among others, but has not received an answer.