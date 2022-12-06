Mayra Noij and Jules-Jolie Schwager win Spelling Bee

KRALENDIJK- Last week the Lesa ta Dushi Foundation (Reading is fun) organized another spelling Bee. A total of eight children took part in the competition. In the end, Mayra Noij and Jules-Jolie Schwager turned out to be the two strongest candidates.

Book corner

Two other prizes were also awarded as part of the competition, namely for the schools and classes that managed to set up the best reading corner. Here the Kolegio Kristu Bon Wardadó won second place with Miss Geraima Ellis, while Kolegio strea Briante of Miss Jeanne Goeloe took first prize.