MBO Bonaire holds open day with the possibility of registration

KRALENDIJK – After a number of years of interruption, a real open day has taken place at the secondary vocational education department at the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire.

Visitors could not only get more information about the different training variants, but could also register immediately for a study of their choice. According to the director of MBO Bonaire, Lisette De Keijzer it is important that interested parties take the effort to visit the school. “Of course, the necessary information can also be found online, but in a personal conversation we can provide so much more information about variants and the levels that can be followed at MBO Bonaire.

Although the day went well, the turnout was somewhat disappointing. “More people signed up than actually showed up today. That is a pity, because it is a missed opportunity”, says De Keijzer, who emphasizes that students are also welcome after the open day for information or registration. MBO Bonaire itself will also proactively contact potential students who have previously shown interest in an education at MBO level.

