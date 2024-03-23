Economy MBO students paint kiosks in Isidel Beach Park Redactie 2024-03-23 - 1 minuten leestijd

The students during their paint job at the new ocean-side park. Photo: BOG

KRALENDIJK- During the week of March 11th to 15th, a group of MBO students from the programs Allround Maintenance and Construction Worker (AVOK) and Building Service Employee (SMG) enthusiastically gave the three kiosks in the future recreation park a fresh look.

The enthusiastic students were evaluated on various aspects of their profile part during this assignment, including teamwork, preparation, and planning.

Valuable

With excellent coordination and teamwork, they not only successfully completed the project but also gained valuable practical experience essential for their future careers in the maintenance and construction sector.