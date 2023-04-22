MCB Bank delegation visits St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – A delegation from the Maduro & Curiëlsbank visited Sint Eustatius last week, among other things to talk about challenges since the only bank on the island switched from the Windward Island Bank (WIB) on St. Maarten, to the MCB Bonaire.

Although both WIB and MCB fall under the same MCB group, account holders have recently been confronted with both practical problems and a new fee structure. The delegation, led by MCB Bonaire Director Leo Domacassé, met with commissioners Arlene Spanner and Reuben Merkman.

Scepticism

Account holders themselves reacted to the visit with some scepticism. “It would be better if they spoke to the bank’s customers, rather than to the Executive Council,” says an entrepreneur on the island. Another resident of Sint Eustatius expresses the hope that the MCB Bank will also listen to the citizens themselves, instead of only to the deputies.

