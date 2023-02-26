MCB Bonaire organizes seminar on cybersecurity

KRALENDIJK- The Maduro & Curielsbank Bonaire held a seminar last week on the theme of security on the internet.

Director of the MCB Bonaire, Leonard Domacassé opened the seminar. Domacassé pointed out that it is important to be aware of developments and risks. “I hope everyone leaves the room after today’s session with some new knowledge on the subject.

There were several speakers at the seminar. The head of information security, Douglas Bencomo, gave an extensive introduction to the theme. Then it was Hendrik Kroon’s turn, who researches Cybercrime.

Also present was Garry Clementina of the Cybercrime department of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), who talked about what kind of work the police on the island do when it comes to criminal activities on the internet.

Technology

Suzannah Panneflek, member of the MCB management, concluded the seminar with an overview of what the MCB does when it comes to the technology behind payment cards. Various new technologies keep card use safe.

Panneflek also thanked those present for taking the time and effort to attend the seminar. “It is a subject that concerns everyone,” said Panneflek in her conclusion.

