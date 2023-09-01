MCB Celebrates 30 Year Anniversary on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- The MCB branch on St. Eustatius on September 1, 2023 is celebrating their 30 year anniversary of providing banking services to residents of the island.

While the branch on the island started out as a branch of Windward Islands Bank (WIB), the branch always formed part of the Maduro & Curielsbank Group. However, since November 1, 2022 the bank now operates as branch of MCB Bonaire, rather than a branch of WIB St. Maarten.

While initially there were some matters, specifically pertaining to the use of bankcards and POS machines for vendors, that didn’t function well at the moment of the change in headquarters from WIB to MCB Bonaire, gradually the majority of issues have been ironed out.

The anniversary is celebrated, among others, with cupcakes for clients who stop in in the course of the day. While in the past more banks used to offer their service on the island, WIB/MCB in the past year has become the only bank on the island and therefore an institution of enormous importance to St. Eustatius.

ATM machines

Apart from the main branch in the Gem’s shopping mall, the bank operates two ATM machines on the island, namely one opposite the main branch and the other one at the FDR airport.

Employees

Together with the bank, there are various employees also with a work anniversary at WIB/MCB. Sharon Heemstadt Hassel has a tenure of 32 with the Bank, of which 2 at WIB and 30 on Statia. Christina Hook is also at the Bank for 30 years, just like Mervin Redan, who is with the Statia Branch for 26 years.