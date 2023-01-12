MCB Group and online payment app Sentoo enter partnership

WILLEMSTAD – MCB Group and the local online payment method Sentoo are joining in partnership to further expand the online payment methods offered.

This means that soon all MCB’s commercial and personal clients in the Dutch Caribbean can start using Sentoo to pay and get paid directly via their own bank accounts.

Sentoo, a local payment method enabling consumers to pay online directly via their own bank account, will enable all MCB commercial clients to offer local online payments and provides MCB customers the option to checkout and pay with Sentoo.

As Michael de Sola, Managing Director at MCB states: “The online payment method Sentoo is part of our bank’s ongoing strategy to continue providing innovative payment solutions together with local partners and it aligns with our bank’s plans to improve customer experience by optimizing our digital banking solutions. In a world where people increasingly expect to pay anywhere, anytime, Sentoo provides a convenient, instant, and secure way to pay and get paid through local online payments. We are therefore happy to be partnering with Sentoo and offer this service very soon to our clients.”

With Sentoo, MCB commercial and personal clients alike will benefit from the new offering. Businesses will be able to receive online payments via online stores, mobile apps, and billing systems through Sentoo payment options such as a checkout button, QR code, and payment link.

Furthermore, businesses without e-commerce activities can also offer Sentoo for any type of onlinepayment. The only payment method with direct MCB Bank integration Sentoo is the only payment method that will soon be integrated directly with the online banking environment of MCB.

“At Sentoo, we are always looking for ways to expand our services and reach more businesses that want to provide local payment options to their customers. We’re excited to introduce Sentoo at MCB, giving everyone access to a simple and faster way of paying online with their own bank accounts”, according to Vincent van Rutten, Sentoo Managing Director. “Sentoo is free to use for consumers, and no sign-up is required. When paying, customers select the Sentoo payment method, followed by MCB. They are then forwarded to MCB online banking to authenticate and approve the payment. All necessary payment information is shown and cannot be changed, guaranteeing a smooth and automated transaction from the customer’s bank account to the merchant’s bank account.”

The aim is for MCB Group to offer its clients the Sentoo online payment method before mid-2023 through its network in Curaçao, its subsidiaries in Aruba (Caribbean Mercantile Bank N.V.), St. Maarten, (The Windward Islands Bank Ltd.), and the BES islands – Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.