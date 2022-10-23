MCB working on large-scale exchange of bank cards St. Eustatius and Saba

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- MCB Bonaire has been busy in recent days with a major action to provide all account holders of the Windward Island Bank (WIB) on St. Eustatius and Saba with new bank cards.

Account holders on both islands were so far served by the Windward Island Bank (WIB) on St. Maarten. From 1 November, however, they will administratively fall under the MCB Bonaire. This is in a certain sense logical, as the three BES islands are jointly supervised by the Dutch Central Bank (DNB), while banks in Curaçao and St. Maarten fall under the supervision of the Central Bank of Curaçao and St. Maarten (CBCS).

MCB and WIB have been pointing out to customers over recent days that their old WIB debit and credit cards will no longer function from 1 November. In order to be able to withdraw cash or swipe for purchases, they must have the new cards being issued by MCB Bonaire.

Not happy

Many account holders on the two smallest BES islands are not yet very happy with the decisions taken and the nuisance of having the go in to receive their new cards. Several customers reported long lines in the process. Customers of the Windward Island Bank in St. Eustatius can get the new cards from the local WIB branch. As WIB no longer has a physical presence on Saba, customers on that island have to pick up their cards at the Government office in The Bottom.

In addition to the need to change the old cards for new ones, the rates applicable to Bonaire for depositing or withdrawing cash will now also apply to account holders on St. Eustatius and Saba. For many customers the new fees are quite a bit higher compared to the costs so far.