Measurements will help determine needs for Road Renovation Bonaire













44 Shares

KRALENDIJK- According to the head of the Spatial Planning & Development department of the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), Roy Martina, there will still be many challenges when it comes to the road repair program in 2022.

This is what Martina says in the last special bulletin of 2021, giving an overview of the progress made with a rehabilitation of the infrastructure on the island. In order to get an idea what the exact needs are, per road, Government will be carrying out test drilling and other measurements that should provide insight into road use, the traffic load and the condition of the subsoil.

Ten percent completion

Although the OLB has been catching up nicely in recent weeks, the information bulletin also indicates that only about 10% of the total number of projects has been completed so far.