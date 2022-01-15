Measures for hospital visits to Bonaire tightened even further













KRALENDIJK- The Fundashon Mariadal has further tightened the measures for visiting the organizations covered by the Foundation, including the hospital and the retirement home, in the context of the increased infections.

All visitors and patients must wear a face mask when entering the hospital/nursing home. Visitors who do not have a mouth mask at hand will receive one from the reception.

Visitors with complaints are requested to come back when they no longer have complaints. Complaints are still being taken at the door, visitors who show complaints are not allowed and are welcome again if they are free of complaints.

Visits

Patients who have a Covid infection themselves are not allowed to receive a visit at all. Residents of the Kas di Kuido are also not allowed to receive visitors at all for the next two weeks. Other patients may receive visitors, but these visits are limited to one visitor per day.