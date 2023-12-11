11 december 2023 23:04 pm

Medical ‘elves’ distribute gifts in the center of Kralendijk

The assistants from Centro Medico Central (CMC) in their cheerful elf costumes. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – On Saturday, a group of medical assistants from Centro Medico Central (CMC) took to the streets in Kralendijk to distribute gifts to children. Every year, the team at CMC chooses a theme to celebrate around Christmas, such as a festive dinner.

However, this year, the team decided to raise funds for gifts and distribute them instead. Both children and their parents were pleasantly surprised by this delightful initiative.

Some individuals were so impressed with the initiative that they joined the group, assisting in purchasing and distributing gifts as well.

