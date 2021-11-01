Member of shooting club follow safety training

- 11Shares
KRALENDIJK- Members of the shooting club Tirabon on Saturday received the certificates for a safety training they followed about the correct use of firearms. The course was facilitated by Elton Rasiman, certified trainer of the Integral Vocational Skills Training.
Chairman of Tirabon, Gandy Maurico, expressed his gratitude for the training provided by. He also thanked the Customs Department on Bonaire, where Rasiman works. Rasiman received special permission from Customs to provide the course for the shooting club.
Rules
The training was important because various rules in the field of firearms use have changed. It is important that the life of the shooting club is well aware of the correct rules and the latest developments.
All participants received a certificate at the end of the training.
