Saba Memorial Day Observed in Saba Redactie 05-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

View of the gathering in The Bottom. Photo: Saba Government

THE BOTTOM-On May 4, 2024, the Memorial Day ceremony took place at The Bunk, in the Bottom, in remembrance of all who were fallen victims of war. Thirteen Sabans, consisting of twelve seafarers and one nurse, were involved in World War II.

Governor Jonathan Johnson commemorated the day, by remembering those who have died while stating that an updated plaque would be placed at the memorial site in The Bottom with the full list of all those from Saba who passed during World War II. Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and St. Maarten will also update their lists.

Community members, including a group from Sacred Heart School choir and a student from SCS, Jenee Matthew who, recited a poem, KMar and the police service were also present.

Moment of silence

At 2:00 pm, the crowd observed a two-minute silence, corresponding to the moment of silence in the Netherlands.