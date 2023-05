THE BOTTOM- Just as was the case on Bonaire and St. Eustatius, on Saba Memorial day was also observed, amongh others by speeches and the laying of various wraths and flowers.

Members of the Executiv Council, uniformed groups, service clubs and other interested parties were present during the short ceremony. After a speech by Governor Jonathan Johnson, various wraths were laid in honor of those who have fallen while fighting for our beliefs and our freedom