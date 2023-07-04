Michael Cleaver retires as CEO of WINAIR

Cleaver (r) seen here with his former Executive Assistant Nathalie Lambriex en Supervisory Board Member Hans de Jong stood 12 years at WINAIR’s helm. Photo: WINAIR

PHILIPSBURG- After an exceptional 12-year tenure, Michael Cleaver has retired as CEO on July 01, 2023, leaving a legacy of operational excellence and transformative achievements. Following a meticulous selection process led by global consulting firm Deloitte, WINAIR proudly introduces its new CEO, Hans van de Velde.

Cleaver’s retirement had been delayed twice due to unforeseen events impacting the island and the regional aviation sector. With stability reestablished, it was announced in November 2022 that he would retire in 2023. Deloitte was entrusted with finding a visionary leader capable of propelling WINAIR’s growth in the dynamic aviation industry.

Under Cleaver’s guidance, WINAIR underwent a remarkable transformation. His vision and efforts led to the restructuring and realignment of operational processes, resulting in growth and profitability. Working closely with the Supervisory Board, the CFO, employees, and stakeholders, Cleaver achieved exceptional results, with profitability achieved in just one year.

“The transformation and resurrection of WINAIR was a true team effort and would not have been possible without the support of newly appointed Chairman George Greaux Jr, CFO Roberto Gibbs, SXM Shareholder Representative Michael Ferrier under Prime Minister Sarah Westcott William”, says Cleaver about his tenure at WINAIR.

New CEO

Deloitte’s recruitment process yielded 33 impressive applicants, which were assessed against WINAIR’s specific requirements. Van de Velde worked at TUI for nineteen years and then two years at Holtrop Havesloot as a headhunter. Until 2016, he served as the managing director at TUI fly in the Netherlands before moving to Paris to take on the role of CEO at TUI France.

He has been at the helm of TUI fly Netherlands since 2013 and has had a long career within the travel company. Throughout his career, he held positions such as Head of the Contact Center and Manager of Planning & Logistics before overseeing all operational departments of TUI fly.