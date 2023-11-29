Michael Pieters appointed as the new interim director at the Department of Spatial Planning and Development (R&O)

KRALENDIJK – The Executive Council of the Public Entity Bonaire has decided to appoint Michael Pieters as the interim director of the Department of Spatial Planning and Development (R&O). The new interim director will also be responsible for optimizing the R&O department.

For the optimization process, a transition team will be formed by Mr. Pieters, who has extensive experience in the civil service. In the past, he has been the head of Domain Management, now known as the Realization department.

After the identification of structural problems within R&O by the deputies, the executive council deems the optimization of the department necessary. The identified issues and desired optimization of R&O align with the findings and conclusions of the ILT report, according to the executive council. The improvement points mentioned in the report, such as the development of concrete planning, established work processes, and enforcement of legal deadlines for permit issuance, need to be implemented constructively and proactively. “The executive council takes control by initiating the optimization of R&O,” the executive council states in a press release.

The executive council also expects that the optimization of the department will have positive effects for both customers and employees of the service.