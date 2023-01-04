Miminum Wage St. Maarten increases to ANG 9.95 per hour

PHILIPSBURG – The minimum wage on St. Maarten will be increasing relatively modestly, from the current 8 guilders and 83 cents per hour, to 9 guilders and 95 cents (USD 5.56) from January 1, 2023.

On November 30th, 2022 the LBHAM and MB for the minimum wage increase was published, with an effective date of January 1st 2023. Minister Ottley said he wanted to remind all employers on the island to comply with the law and ensure that employees who were paid according to the new minimum wat per hour. For someone working 40 hours per week, the new minimum salary will now amount to 1.725 guilders.

Minimum wage earners who do not see an adjustment on their next pay cycle are advised to address the issue with their employer and- if the situation is not rectified- to notify the Labor Department immediately.

CPI

The minimum wage increase was based on the cumulative CPI for the years no indexations took place.