Kralendijk – On July 6, RVO gave a speech at the Mindful Bario Program Launch Event on Bonaire. This is an initiative of Bonaire’s Mindful Spirit Foundation, and is being developed in collaboration with a group of local, national and international partners. As growth has come to Bonaire, often traditional “barios” are not part of that development. These barios are at risk of being left behind.

The Mindful Bario Program along with its partners will create grassroots efforts on social entrepreneurship, coaching, mindset programs focused on the residents of Barios. During the event, the collaboration with Mindful and the efforts of RVO in the field of entrepreneurship were highlighted. The core values ​​of the joint efforts include community, inclusiveness, sustainable development and social entrepreneurship. More information about the Mindful Bario program and the recording of the event can be found here.

Source: RVO/Economische Nieuwsbrief

