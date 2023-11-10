Mini-conference on Immigration and Justice Chain held in Bonaire

KRALENDIJK- A mini-conference of the immigration and criminal justice chains held on October 26, 2023, aimed to address the ways to bring the criminal justice and immigration chains closer together for improved collaboration.

Governor Nolly Oleana emphasized the vital role of effective cooperation as the foundation for building a solid future. The conference, attended by various organizations within the chains, including IND, SZW, Plenchi di Trabou, KPCN, KMar, and others, focused on fostering collaboration to make Caribbean Netherlands safer and more beautiful.

The day included presentations, breakout sessions, and plenary discussions, reflecting positively on the importance of cooperation.

Concrete agreements

The intention is to continue working on concrete agreements within the chain to strengthen collaboration in the coming period.