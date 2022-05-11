Minister Carola Schouten arrives on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Monday May 9th, 2022 saw the arrival of deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions, Carola Schouten on St. Eustatius. Schouten travelled from Saba to St. Eustatius on the Makana ferry.

Schouten was welcomed by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner, Claudia Toet.

Minister Schouten is also responsible for the Caribbean Netherlands within the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. During her visit, Minister Schouten will get further acquainted with the island and will discuss the socio-economic challenges.

After meetings with the Government Commissioners and the Island Council, the Minister will also meet with the SZW-unit (Social Affairs and Employment), the Social Support Unit and the organization of Best(4)Kids.

Delegation

In addition to Minister Schouten, the delegation consists of the following persons: Charlotte Fritschy (spokesperson of the Minister), Carsten Herstel (Director-General for Social Security and Integration), Araya Sumter (Director Employee regulations), Eric Brakke (Head RCN, Unit SZW) and Wiebren van Dijk (Deputy Head of Department Employers and Social Security outside the European Netherlands).