27 oktober 2023 15:54 pm

Minister Carola Schouten en Glenn Thodé visit St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD – Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation, and Pensions, Carola Schouten arrived in Statia on Monday evening for a brief visit. 

The party was met at the FDR Airport by Government Commissioner Alida Francis and Deputy Government Commissioner Nicoline van der Linden.

The minister and her team will meet with both the Executive Council and the Island Council today, as well as stakeholders, to discuss minimum social wage and the report on poverty in the Caribbean Netherlands, compiled by the Thodé Committee. 

