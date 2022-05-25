Minister Dennis Wiersma of Education to visit Caribbean Netherlands 

KRALENDIJK- The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. Dennis Wiersma, will pay an introductory visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire from 29 May to 4 June.

Minister Wiersma: “Every child deserves a good education and a good start in life. It is good to be able to see soon how the schools, childcare and educational care centres on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire are working hard on this every day. I would also like to hear what challenges they encounter and look forward to getting to know everyone in and around education in the Caribbean Netherlands.”

During this introductory visit, the Minister will visit schools for primary and secondary education on the three islands. He will also visit the Expertise Centres for Educational Care on each island. On St. Eustatius, the childcare institution Buzzy Bees is visited as part of the BES(t) 4 Kids project.

ROA

On Bonaire, the minister, together with representatives of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) and the Education Labour Market Council (ROA – Raad Onderwijs Arbeidsmarkt), will also visit a training company. In addition, a visit to the childcare organisation Noah and the after-school care Twinkel are on the programme.

On all three islands, the Minister has further discussions with the local administrators.