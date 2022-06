KRALENDIJK – Minister Dennis Wiersma of primary and secondary education received the first copy of the new Buki di Prèt on Friday.

Nolly Oleana (head of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science) and deputy Nina den Heyer (Society and Care) were also present at the presentation. Buki di pret has been around since 2018 and is celebrating its 5th anniversary this year.

The Buki di Prèt contains all kinds of fun activities that school children can participate in during the big holidays.