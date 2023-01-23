Minister Dijkgraaf visits DCNA office in Bonaire

Minister Dijkgraaf during his visit to DCNA on Bonaire. Foto: DCNA

KRALENDIJK- Last Friday minister of Education Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf visited the secretariat of the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA).

After a meet & greet with the team, those present spoke about DCNA’s network of nature parks on the six Dutch Caribbean islands, and the work the organization does to safeguard nature in the region. The focus of the visit was to discuss science and research.

DCNA say they stressed that in the field of nature management and conservation, there is a wealth of knowledge and experience on our islands. “And locally there are well-founded visions on what is needed. Science wise the Caribbean part within The Kingdom has a lot to offer. In that sense, there is more in common than we often tend to see”, according to DCNA.

Working together

DCNA also states they believe that working together as a region, not only strengthens our islands, it also makes the islands stronger participants in the greater Caribbean as well as in The Netherlands. Most important, DCNA feels that it is the best way to protect and to preserve nature, and to face important issues like climate change, endangered species or loss of biodiversity.

